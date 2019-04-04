US stock futures mixed amid ongoing US-China trade talks

U.S. stock index futures were mixed Thursday morning, as talks over a trade deal between the world's two largest economies enter what could be the final stages.

At around 02:50 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 1 point, indicating a positive open of more than 20 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen lower.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, as negotiations between the U.S. and China continue in Washington.

Trade officials are attempting to strike an agreement over the core issues so President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping can hold a ceremony to sign a comprehensive deal. Trump is due to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Thursday.

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods over the past year, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.