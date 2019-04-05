Joe Biden jokes about inappropriate touching accusations days after promising to be more mindful

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday joked about the inappropriate touching accusations made against him by a number of women just days after pledging that he would be "more mindful and respectful" of people's space.

The longtime politician's two jokes during a conference in Washington could shed some early light on how the likely 2020 Democratic presidential candidate plans to rebuff accusations that he made inappropriate physical contact.

One joke came shortly after Biden invited four children on stage. Biden put his arm around a young boy and told the crowd, "by the way, he gave me permission to touch him."

The comment provoked laughter from the kids onstage, as well as those in the audience. He was speaking at a conference for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

It was the second joke Biden made about the accusations during the conference. Earlier, Biden joked that Lonnie Stephenson, IBEW's international president, gave Biden permission to hug him.

Several women have come out in recent weeks accusing Biden of inappropriate physical contact that made them feel uncomfortable. The accusations have threatened to upend Biden's potential shot at the Democratic nomination. On Wednesday, Biden posted a video on Twitter in which he sought to head off the political impact of those allegations.

"Social norms have begun to change, they've shifted, and the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset" Biden said in the video. "And I get it. I get it. I hear what they're saying, I understand."

President Donald Trump, who has been caught on tape bragging about sexual assault, on Thursday responded by posting to Twitter a meme that mocked Biden's pledge.