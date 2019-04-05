Cramer Remix: The catalyst for this bank stock should create tremendous value 47 Mins Ago | 01:05

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said Chemical Financial, a regional bank with more than 200 locations, is worth a buy.

The Detroit-based bank is on the verge of becoming a powerhouse in the Midwest once its deal for TCF Financial closes in the second half of the year, and analysts are anticipating that it will be a boost on the company's earnings, he said.

After climbing high off the announcement in January, the stock tumbled in March, along with other banks, as long-term interest rates fell, Cramer said.

He took a deeper look at the stock after a viewer asked for his opinion on the firm in January.

"Of course, all the bank stocks are cheap here, but unlike the rest of the industry, Chemical Financial actually has a catalyst, thanks to the upcoming TCF merger, which should create an enormous amount of value," the "Mad Money" host said.

The security has rebounded in recent weeks and trades at a slight premium to its tangible book value, which is the the company's value if it were to be liquidated, Cramer said. It sells for 9-times next year's earnings estimates, he added.

Cramer also did some homework on the stocks of Accelerate Diagnostics and Zix Corp.

Get his insight here