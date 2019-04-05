A 'Japanization' of monetary policy in Europe might not be such a bad thing, Nomura's Koo says

Europe is so worried about 'Japanization,' economist says 4 Hours Ago | 04:07

European officials should not worry about following in the footsteps of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) when it comes to monetary policy, according to the chief economist of Nomura Research Institute.

His comments come shortly after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced it would put off plans to "normalize" policy, fearing a sharp slowdown in economic growth over the coming months.

Instead, the ECB said it would aim to provide banks with even more liquidity and delay a planned interest hike until 2020.

The move has prompted concern among some market participants, with Europe's central bank potentially set to mirror steps taken by the BOJ.

Speaking to CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the Ambrosetti Workshop in Italy on Friday, Nomura's Richard Koo said European policymakers were "so worried about 'Japanization.'"

They fear they are going to have "very slow growth, deflation and things (will) just get worse and worse and worse," Koo said, before adding: "Those of us sitting in Japan actually weren't faring all that badly."