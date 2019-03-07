Europe News

ECB pushes back rate hike plans, announces fresh funding for banks

  • The European Central Bank (ECB) announced Thursday that it will launch another program to stimulate bank lending in the euro zone, for a third time.
  • The 19-member region has been overshadowed by political developments in Italy, which entered a technical recession at the end of 2018; and in the U.K., where the departure from the EU has yet to be finalized.
  • Market players also want to know if the central bank will approve further measures to boost the euro zone economy, including making further cheap loans to banks.
Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank (ECB) addresses a press conference following the meeting of the ECB's Governing Council in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on January 25, 2018.
Daniel Roland | AFP | Getty Images
"A new series of quarterly targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO-III) will be launched, starting in September 2019 and ending in March 2021, each with a maturity of two years," the ECB said in a statement.

The TLTROs are loans that the ECB provides at cheap rates to banks in the euro area. As a result, lenders are able to provide better credit conditions to customers, which in turn stimulates the real economy.

TLTRO III is the the third injection of stimulus from the ECB. If commercial banks lend the ECB the money on to the real economy, they receive cash back rather than pay interest on the loan.

"The Governing Council now expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the end of 2019." -ECB

This mechanism was introduced for the first time in 2014 and a second time in March of 2016.

The bank also kept interest rates unchanged Thursday but updated its guidance for rate hike. Interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0, 0.25 and -0.40 percent respectively.

"The Governing Council now expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels at least through the end of 2019," the bank said in its statement. In comparison, the ECB had previously said that rates would remain at the current levels through to the end of the summer.

European bond yields fell on the announcement. The euro also traded lower against the dollar at $1.126. European banking stocks turned positive on the news but failed to see material gains, as investors weighted the slower rate hiking cycle.

Uncertainty in the region

The central bank's decision comes at a time when there are increasing concerns about growth in the region.

The 19-member region has been overshadowed by political developments in Italy, which entered a technical recession at the end of 2018; and in the U.K., where the departure from the EU has yet to be finalized. There are also concerns about a potential slowdown in the Chinese economy, given the reliance on exports to the country.

"The persistence of uncertainties in particular relating to geopolitical factors and the threat of protectionism is weighing on economic sentiment," ECB President Mario Draghi said in January, following a monetary policy meeting.

Back in December, the ECB forecast a growth rate of 1.7 percent for 2019. However, since then data has shown that growth has been more moribund than expectations. The region grew at its slowest pace in four years in 2018, numbers out in January showed.

The OECD also said Wednesday that it expects the euro area to grow at only 1 percent this year. Analysts are therefore expecting that the ECB will lower its growth forecast for the year at Thursday's meeting.

The Frankfurt-based institution is in a tricky situation, having ended its massive bond buying purchase program last December. Growth seems to be stalling this year and core inflation is still below the bank's target.

According to the bank's December projections, core inflation, which excludes energy and food, is set to hit 1.4 percent this year. The ECB target is "below but close to 2 percent."

