ECB pushes back rate hike plans, announces fresh funding for banks

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced Thursday that it will launch another program to stimulate bank lending in the euro zone, for a third time.

"A new series of quarterly targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO-III) will be launched, starting in September 2019 and ending in March 2021, each with a maturity of two years," the ECB said in a statement.

The TLTROs are loans that the ECB provides at cheap rates to banks in the euro area. As a result, lenders are able to provide better credit conditions to customers, which in turn stimulates the real economy.

TLTRO III is the the third injection of stimulus from the ECB. If commercial banks lend the ECB the money on to the real economy, they receive cash back rather than pay interest on the loan.