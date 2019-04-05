First quarter earnings are expected to be lousy, but the stock market may not care

The worst earnings season in nearly three years is about to begin, but stock strategists say the market should be able to look right past declining profits and continue to reach for all-time highs, as long as trade talks between the U.S. and China continue to show progress.
Stocks were higher in the past week, on the prospect that the trade talks would ultimately lead to a deal that could end punitive tariffs and boost earnings growth. The S&P 500 was up more than 1.9% for the week and is just about 1.5% from its closing high of 2,930, reached in September.
Among the first major companies to report are J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo, both on Friday. In addition to earnings, investors will be watching for minutes from the last Fed meeting Wednesday; CPI inflation data Wednesday and any headlines on trade or the U.K.'s 'Brexit' from the European Union.
As for earnings, Refinitiv expects a 2.2% decline in first quarter profits for the S&P 500 companies, but those lower results are expected to be the trough. Earnings growth is expected to rebound to 2.8% in the second quarter and by as much as 9% in the fourth quarter. The first quarter decline would be the first negative earnings period since the second quarter of 2016.
"The second, third and fourth quarter will show a rebound.That's supportive of higher equity prices," said Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA. "I was thinking I'd like to see a record for the whole year, and it looks like we might do better than that."