Review: The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata is a steal if you want a sports car for about $30,000

Steering is telepathic, communicating clearly how much grip you have and what each of the front tires is doing. Handling is also phenomenal, with quick turn in that gives way to the trademark Miata body roll. Essentially, the car leans into turns. While it's not the most neutral behavior, it gives a sense of drama and excitement to twisty driving even if you never exceed the speed limit.

It's far from the fastest thing we've tested, but it's one of the most fun cars out there. Especially with the top down; this thing is a riot. The only car we've tested that can match the fun factor of the Miata is the BMW M2 Competition. Since we called that a performance "bargain" at $67,045, the Miata is an absolute steal at $33,050.

Plus, it's quite a pleasant thing. The interior is lovely, with simple controls and an intuitive layout. The top is manual but can be dropped with one hand in about five seconds. Genuinely, it's easier than the power top on the RF model, cheaper, lighter and less likely to need maintenance in the long run.

Speaking of which, Miatas are beloved in the racing and performance driving communities because of how little care and attention they need. Because they're simple and light, track day fanatics in Miatas end up spending less on gas, brakes, tires and maintenance than those who bring heavier rides. Because the Miata is so predictable, it's also a great place to learn.