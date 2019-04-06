World News

Lebanese defense minister says US policy on Hezbollah will not pay off

  • His comments come after recent report indicating that the United States is considering sanctions against allies of Lebanon's parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri due to his ties with Hezbollah and Iran.
  • Hezbollah, designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization, is considered Lebanon's most powerful political party and militant group and wields heavy influence in the religiously diverse country.
Lebanon stands by the rights of every Arab country: Lebanon defense min   

Elias Bou Saab, the minister of national defense of Lebanon, believes that dialogue with Hezbollah rather than sanctions would prove more successful in dealing with tensions in the region.

Speaking in Jordan at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), he said Lebanon was a "mosaic country" that had to be dealt with in a different way.

"I believe the policy on Lebanon with that regard is not going to be paying off," he told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Saturday.

"Lebanese people know how to handle the situation internally without creating another civil war in Lebanon. No-one should or could be pressing us in one direction that may create instability in my country," he added.

"We are talking with the Americans. We are having dialogues with them and we are explaining the situation. Hezbollah they are Lebanese, they are part of the Lebanese community, the have mayors, they have elected members of the Parliament, they are in the government."

The only group to maintain a paramilitary force since the end of Lebanon's bloody 15-year civil war in 1990, Hezbollah, which is financially and militarily supported by Iran, ignores the official Lebanese policy of staying out of regional conflicts.

Hezbollah, which operates as both a political party and paramilitary group and is designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization, made record gains during Lebanon's elections in May. It is widely seen as the most powerful political force in Lebanon today.

Supporters of Lebanese Hezbollah Leader gather as he delivers a televised speech during a ceremony held by the Shiite party in the capital Beirut, commemorating the party's killed leaders, on February 16, 2018.
