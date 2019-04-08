Dow futures lower, mood turns cautious ahead of earnings season

U.S. stock index futures were lower Monday morning, with market participants worried about what is likely to be a tough earnings season.

At around 03:10 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 61 points, indicating a negative open of more than 97 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally lower.

Market focus is largely attuned to corporate results, with major U.S. banks set to get the ball rolling later in the week.

Analysts have warned that the upcoming earnings season could be the first quarter of contracting corporate results since 2016.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo are both set to report their latest figures on Friday.

Before that, minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting are due to be released on Wednesday.

Following the Fed's most recent meeting in March, the central bank decided to maintain interest rates and hold off on any further increases this year.