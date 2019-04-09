Baby boomers face retirement crisis — little savings, high health costs and unrealistic expectations

April is National Financial Literacy Month, but this week is National Retirement Planning Week, which means it's time for yet another round of depressing statistics about how unprepared we all are for retirement.
Let's focus on baby boomers — those born between 1946 and 1964, ages 55 to 73. Nearly half (47%) are already in retirement.
That's 34 million retired baby boomers.
Our dose of depressing data comes courtesy of the Insured Retirement Institute, which represents the annuity industry. The group's annual report, Boomer Expectations for Retirement, highlights all the problems: too little savings, underestimating health costs and unrealistic expectations of how much retirement income they will need.