Lloyd Blankfein tweets as bank CEOs get grilled by Congress: 'Boy, I really miss my old job!'

Lloyd Blankfein is enjoying retirement.

As his former fellow bank CEOs endured a multi-hour grilling in a Congressional hearing today, the ex-leader of Goldman Sachs tweeted sarcastically that he really missed his old job.

Blankfein, who stepped down as Goldman CEO in October, tweeted a link to an article on the House Financial Services Committee hearings.

Lawmakers led by Rep. Maxine Waters accused the executives of forgetting lessons from the 2008 financial crisis, criticized them for huge pay packages and overdraft fees and wondered what they were doing to help underserved communities.

So far, the bank CEOs have been subdued, despite often having their responses cut short by lawmakers.

You can monitor the rest of the hearing here.







