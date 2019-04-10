European Central Bank holds interest rates amid gloomy economic outlook

The European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates steady on Wednesday, shortly after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sharply downgraded its economic growth forecast for the euro zone economy.

The ECB has been forced to backtrack its plans to tighten monetary policy in recent weeks, amid an intensifying climate of economic gloom.

The central bank unveiled a series of fresh stimulus measures last month, and market participants will be closely monitoring comments from ECB President Mario Draghi at around 1:30 p.m. London time.

Interest rates on its marginal lending facility and deposit facility will remain unchanged at 0%, 0.25% and -0.40%, respectively. These have been at record lows following the euro sovereign debt crisis of 2011 in an effort to boost inflation and stimulate growth.

The euro was up around 0.15% at $1.1277 shortly after the announcement at 12:45 p.m. London time.

The euro zone's central bank, for those nations that share the single currency, ended its massive bond-buying program back in December. But, a rapid decline in sentiment and weak demand from abroad has ratcheted up the pressure for policymakers to unveil even more stimulus.