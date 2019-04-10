European markets seen slightly higher ahead of ECB rate decision, Brexit summit

Market focus is largely to attuned to global trade developments, after the U.S. and Europe locked horns over tariffs in the previous session.

President Donald Trump threatened to impose charges on $11 billion worth of European Union products on Tuesday, escalating tensions in a long-running transatlantic aircraft subsidy dispute.

Global economic growth was another sore point for risk asset markets. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its forecast for world economic growth this year, saying a slowdown could force world leaders to coordinate stimulus measures.

The IMF also sharply downgraded growth in the euro zone economy, adding to building pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) ahead of its meeting later in the session.

Policymakers at the ECB will meet in Frankfurt on Wednesday, with investors set to closely monitor the central bank's monetary policy decisions at around 12:45 p.m. London time.