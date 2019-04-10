3 ways to get other people to pay off your student loans 10:50 AM ET Mon, 15 Oct 2018 | 01:23

As student debt grows, so do the plans to squelch it.

A new federal program offers up to $75,000 in student loan relief for those who work for three years in the health-care field, battling the opioid epidemic.

South Korean automaker Hyundai announced this month that it will give $900 to people with student debt who buy or lease a car from them. The offer is only available at dealerships in California and Phoenix, Arizona, right now.

Meanwhile, student loan assistance, which started as a niche offering by a handful of companies, is finding its way into the mainstream menu of workplace benefits.

Some of the other ideas are pretty creative: New Jersey, for example, considered establishing a lottery for borrowers burdened by student debt.

Other ways of garnering money to eliminate your education debt don't rely on luck, but rather require rolling up your sleeves or knowing historical facts.