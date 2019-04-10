Mnuchin says he doesn't believe Fed Chief Powell is the 'wrong person' despite Trump criticism

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday that he doesn't believe Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is the wrong person to lead the central bank despite criticism from President Donald Trump.

"I don't feel like I picked the wrong person, but I respect the president's views and his views of the economy, where he's had tremendous insight," Mnuchin said.

Trump has voiced frustration with Secretary Mnuchin over his recommendation to nominate Powell for the Fed's top job as the central bank hiked interest rates throughout 2018.

In one meeting, Trump reportedly recalled a phone conversation he had with Powell in March. A person who attended that meeting told the Wall Street Journal that the president said he told Powell, "I guess I'm stuck with you."

The president has also said that he's "not even a little bit happy with" Powell and thinks the central bank is "way-off base" with its monetary policy. As recently as December, Trump discussed firing Powell because of widespread losses in the stock market in the last three months of 2018.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.