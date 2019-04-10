Nasdaq's recent 'golden cross' is bullish signal for rest of April: Wall Street AI trading tool

The Nasdaq Composite joined recent rallies in other U.S. stock markets with its own "golden cross" during the first week in April.

Here's what that term means:

When the short-term moving average (usually 50-day) of an index or security crosses above a long-term moving average (usually 200-day).

Last week, the S&P 500 experienced a golden cross for the first time in three years. In late March, The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw the closely watched trading pattern unfold.

Investors have typically viewed this as a bullish sign that gains will continue.

Since 1980, the Nasdaq has experienced a "golden cross" 16 times and the index has continued higher 75 percent of the time, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho, which provides a trading analytics tool used by Wall Street banks and institutional investors.

On average, the Nasdaq was up more than 2 percent a month later. The S&P 500 also performed well in that one-month period.

Since the Nasdaq hit the golden cross last Wednesday it has continued higher, up 0.87 percent over the past five trading days since last Thursday, and positive in three of the five trading sessions.