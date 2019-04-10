Dow futures slightly higher ahead of inflation data, Fed minutes

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning, as market participants await inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

At around 03:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 25 points, indicating a positive open of more than 26 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its March monetary policy meeting later in the session. Last month, the U.S. central bank decided to maintain interest rates and hold off an any further increases this year.

Meanwhile, global economic growth was a sore point for risk asset markets. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its forecast for world economic growth this year, saying a slowdown could force world leaders to coordinate stimulus measures.

The fund said it expects the world economy to grow by 3.3% this year. That's down from its previous outlook of 3.5%, which was also a downgrade.