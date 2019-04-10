Walgreens inks deal to offer primary care doctors next to some stores in Houston trial

Walgreens inked a partnership with VillageMD to provide primary care physicians next to some of its stores in Houston, the companies announced Wednesday.

VillageMD will operate primary care clinics beside five Walgreens stores, working with social workers, as well as Walgreens' pharmacists and nurse practitioners.

The first locations are slated to open by the end of the year. The two companies are exploring whether to expand the concept, called "Village Medical at Walgreens" in Houston and other markets.

For more on investing in health-care innovation, click here to join CNBC at our Healthy Returns Summit in New York City on May 21.

Rival drugstore chain CVS Health opened its new health-focused concept stores, called "HealthHUBs" in Houston earlier this year.