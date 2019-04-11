Bill may help millions qualify for popular Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

A dozen Democratic senators introduced a bill on Thursday to overhaul the popular but challenged Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

The legislation, the What You Can Do for Your Country Act, would dramatically expand the pool of student loan borrowers who are eligible to have their debt cancelled.

Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) are among the bill's cosponsors.

"The current Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program is a bureaucratic nightmare, and the Department of Education is failing to meet its obligation to help ease the student debt burden for our nation's public servants," said Gillibrand in a statement. Gilibrand is running for president in 2020.

The current government program, signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007, allows certain not-for-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans canceled after 10 years of on-time payments.