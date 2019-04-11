'Time is finally up' for Theresa May after Brexit delayed to Halloween, analysts say

Prime Minister Theresa May managed to convince EU leaders to grant the U.K. more time before it leaves the bloc, but experts say her days in office are now numbered.

"A six-month period is clearly enough for the Conservative Party to contemplate a change in leadership while still allowing some time for the incoming PM to seek to negotiate with the EU," J.P. Morgan economist Malcolm Barr said in a research note Thursday.

"One could even cram a general election into that time frame too if PM May were to resign by roughly the end of May."

More tumult in British politics is expected despite a reprieve from Brussels on Wednesday night, with EU leaders agreeing to a "flexible extension" of the Brexit deadline until October 31, following a request from May.

The U.K. was initially meant to leave the bloc on March 29 but was granted an extension to April 12 with the British Parliament failing to agree on any exit deal. Then, when it was apparent that there was still no majority consensus for the deal on offer, May was forced to ask for more time.

Influential pro-Brexit members of her Conservative Party are unhappy at May's decision and would have preferred a no-deal departure. Others balked at May's withdrawal agreement with the EU which was seen as a "softer" Brexit that maintained a closer relationship with the bloc.