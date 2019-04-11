China March inflation figures come in roughly in line with expectations

China's producer price index (PPI) in March rose 0.4 percent from a year ago and was 0.1 percent higher from February, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected March producer inflation to rise 0.4 percent on year.

The consumer price index (CPI) in March rose 2.3 percent from a year earlier, just lower than the 2.4 percent rise predicted by economists Reuters polled.

The March CPI increase was the fastest year-on-year pace since October 2018.

The world's second-largest economy is being closely watched for signs of damage stemming from the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the U.S. and China are making progress on a trade deal — including a mechanism for enforcing the terms of any agreement.

Mnuchin made those comments to Sara Eisen on CNBC's The Exchange on Wednesday, though he did not elaborate on what an enforcement mechanism would look like.