Congress may gut the 'stretch IRA' that wealthy people love

New legislation that aims to give workers greater opportunities to save for retirement may put the kibosh on a strategy for passing large individual retirement accounts to heirs.
Last week, the House Ways and Means Committee passed a bill known as the Secure Act.
Among other things, the legislation would require employers with a 401(k) plan to allow long-term part-time workers to participate. It would also create a $500 tax credit for small companies that initiate retirement plans with automatic enrollment.
Tucked away in the bill, however, is a provision that would force most nonspouse beneficiaries to draw down inherited retirement accounts within 10 years of the original owner's death.
This provision could dissuade wealthy owners from using a tactic known as the "stretch IRA."