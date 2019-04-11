Congress may gut the 'stretch IRA' that wealthy people love

Under current law, if you inherit an IRA from someone who isn't your spouse, you're generally required to start taking minimum distributions calculated on your life expectancy by Dec. 31 after the year the original account owner died.

The House version of the bill would force a distribution of the account's value within 10 years.

The Senate version would distribute the account in five years if the beneficiary is not a spouse and if the account value exceeds $400,000 as of the date of death.

Both proposals make an exception if the beneficiary is the surviving spouse, a disabled or chronically ill person, an individual who is no more than 10 years younger than the account owner or the minor child of the account owner.

The stretch IRA is most beneficial to young heirs of larger accounts. These beneficiaries have years of tax-deferred growth ahead of them, and they only need to take a small distribution each year.

For example, based on current law, a 22-year-old who inherits a $1 million IRA as a nonspouse beneficiary would be on the hook for an RMD of $16,400 or 1.64% of the account's value that first year, said Levine. That RMD is subject to income taxes.

If you fast-forward 18 years, that beneficiary is then 40 years old. That year, he is responsible for a distribution of 2.32% of the value of the IRA, Levine said.

"We're still talking about an exceptionally small percentage of the account that must be distributed each year," he said.

On the other hand, an accelerated distribution of the account over a much shorter period of time would result in a large tax bite, Levine said.