Cryptocurrencies are 'clearly shaking the system,' IMF's Lagarde says

Financial technologies such as digital currencies are "shaking" the banking system and must be monitored to maintain stability, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund.

Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde pointed to the changing business models of commercial banks as evidence that innovations like cryptocurrencies are having a clear impact on financial sector incumbents.

"I think the role of the disruptors and anything that is using distributed ledger technology, whether you call it crypto, assets, currencies, or whatever ... that is clearly shaking the system," she said.

The IMF boss warned that such financial industry changes must be accompanied by regulation.

"We don't want innovation that would shake the system so much that we would lose the stability that is needed," she said.