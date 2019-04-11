India heads to the polls today. Here's what you need to know

India will start voting on Thursday to elect members to the lower house of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party hope to win power for a second five-year term — but opinion polls suggest it could be a close fight to the finish.

The coalition led by Modi's party is predicted to win 273 of the 543 parliament seats being contested, one seat more than the number needed to govern, Reuters reported.

There'll be around 900 million eligible voters in India, almost three times the size of the U.S. population. That makes the elections — spread over seven phases that end on May 19 — the largest democratic exercise in the world. Indian citizens who are 18 or older are eligible to participate.

Votes will be counted on May 23 and results are likely to be announced the same day.