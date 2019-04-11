Michael Avenatti expected to be indicted on 36 criminal counts by federal grand jury in Los Angeles

Celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti is expected be slammed Thursday with a 36-count indictment by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles.

The indictment, scheduled to be discussed at a press conference in Los Angeles at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, comes more than two weeks after federal prosecutors in Los Angele and New York hit Avenatti with separate criminal complaints.

A press advisory issued by prosecutors says that the IRS is involved in the case, which suggests Avenatti will be charged with tax crimes.

Prosecutors in L.A. accused him in their complaint of defrauding a legal client by looting a civil settlement for that man to pay for Avenatti's personal and business expenses.

He was also accused in that same case of defrauding a Mississippi bank by using bogus federal income tax returns to apply for and receive a loan.

In the New York federal case, Avenatti is accused of trying to extort more than $20 million from athletic shoe giant Nike by threatening to expose alleged bribery of amateur basketball players and their families unless the company coughed up cash to Avenatti and a client.

Reached for comment, Avenatti told CNBC in a text message, "For 20 years I have represented Davids vs. Goliaths and relied on due process and our system of justice."

"Along the way, I have made many powerful enemies. I am entitled to a FULL presumption of innocence and am confident that justice will be done once ALL of the facts are known," Avenatti added.

As with the Los Angeles case, Avenatti is expected to be indicted by a grand jury in the New York case. Unless defendants in federal criminal cases agree to plead guilty, prosecutors have to obtain a grand jury indictment to push a case toward trial after filing a complaint.

Avenatti gained widespread notoriety in 2018 for his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in her various legal cases against President Donald Trump and his former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.