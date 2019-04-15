Huawei CEO calls Trump a 'great president' but slams his 'intimidating' tactics

Huawei's founder said he thinks Donald Trump is a "great president" but has "shortcomings" that could offset policies designed to help the U.S. economy.

In particular, CEO Ren Zhengfei praised Trump's tax cuts, which he said will help companies report good earnings and boost the stock market. But he claimed that the American president's tactics with some countries — and companies — could hurt foreign investment into the United States.

"If President Trump continues intimidating other countries and companies, and keeps randomly detaining people, who would risk investing in the U.S.? People will be afraid of getting trapped there," Ren told CNBC in an interview that aired Monday. "If no one dares to invest in the U.S., then how can they make up for lost tax revenue? The government would find it hard to address its deficit."