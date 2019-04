"I think my children have grown up without experiencing much hardship. Struggling a bit can be good for them. Cuts and bruises toughen her up, and even since ancient times, heroes were born of hardship."

During an interview with CNBC that airs Monday, her father Ren, who is known for using military allusions during speeches, asked an aide to hand him a Huawei phone. It held an image of a damaged — but still airborne — Ilyushin Il-2, a Soviet aircraft from World War II. He used it as a metaphor for his daughter.

"Meng is now in a similar situation. She will be a hero if she makes it back to us. I think that is how this story is likely to end," Ren said.

The Huawei boss said the experience will make his daughter stronger.