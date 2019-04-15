Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of J.B. Hunt sank more than 4% in extended trading Monday following the release of the transportation company's first-quarter results. J.B. Hunt reported earnings per share of $1.09 on revenue of $2.09 billion. Wall Street was looking for earnings per share of $1.26 on revenue of $2.21 billion, according to Refinitiv.

The trucking company said lower productivity in regions affected by winter weather, and higher driver salaries and benefits contributed to the disappointing quarterly revenue. Transportation costs for newly added railroads also increased, the company said in a release.

Shares of AT&T dipped negative after market close Monday following news that the telecommunications company is selling its minority stake in Hulu. AT&T is selling its 9.5% stake in Hulu, valued at $1.43 billion, back to the streaming service. AT&T said it will use the proceeds from the transaction to reduce its debt. Hulu is valued at around $15 billion.

American Airlines shares ticked 1% higher after the bell Monday. On Sunday the airline said it is cancelling all Boeing 737 Max flights through August 19, affecting about 115 flights per day. The Boeing-made aircraft is still grounded and it is unclear when the fleet will return to air.