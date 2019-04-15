Dow futures higher | Boeing's distress continues | Tiger Woods takes the Masters

American Airlines (AAL) extended cancellations of flight's involving Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX jet through Aug. 19, affecting about 115 flights per day. Southwest Airlines (LUV) on Friday removed the jet from its schedule through Aug. 5. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign raised more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, his campaign said over the weekend. That far outpaces the total raised by individual Democratic candidates during that period. (Reuters)

The Wall Street Journal reported that former Fed officials and foreign central bankers said Trump's combative stance toward the U.S. central bank could over time weaken the institution and its role in the economy.

U.S. negotiators have tempered demands that China curb industrial subsidies as a condition for a trade deal after strong resistance from Beijing, according to a Reuters report, citing two sources briefed on the discussions.

Tiger Woods completed a comeback from personal and professional adversity over the weekend by capturing his fifth Masters title and his 15th major tournament. Woods, 43, became the second-oldest winner of the Masters. (NY Times)



Apple (AAPL) is spending "hundreds of millions" of dollars on new video games for its upcoming Arcade subscription service, which was announced last month in Cupertino, according to a report in the Financial Times.



Lyft (LYFT) is recalling several thousand electric bikes in three cities due to some braking issues, the ride-hailing company said over the weekend. The recall affects bicycles in New York, Washington, and San Francisco. (Reuters)

Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) were among retail companies sent letters by the Food and Drug Administration asking for a plan of action to prevent the sale of tobacco products to minors. The agency threatened penalties and fines. (CNBC)