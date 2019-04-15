Dow futures higher | Boeing's distress continues | Tiger Woods takes the Masters

Facebook's (FB) board will be getting a new look, with long-time board members Erskine Bowles and Reed Hastings departing. The company announced that neither would stand for re-election later this year after serving on the board since 2011.
Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has added Citigroup (C) and Bank of America (BAC) to its roster of banks working on a $5 billion Asian initial public offering, according to Reuters. Morgan Stanley (MS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) are already participants in the deal.
Alliance Data's (ADS) Epsilon marketing unit will be bought by French advertising giant Publicis for $4.4 billion, in a move to expand its North American presence.
Clovis Oncology (CLVS) is discontinuing trials for a drug that targets bladder cancer, after a review of data showed that the drug may not provide a meaningful clinical benefit.
Waste Management (WM) is near a deal to buy smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) for $2.9 billion or $33.15 per share in cash, according to the Wall Street Journal. That would represent a 22 percent premium over Advanced Disposal's Friday closing price.
Wells Fargo (WFC) was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs and removed from the "Conviction Buy" list. Goldman questions the bank's ability to meet near-term and long-term financial targets.
Caesar's Entertainment (CZR) will name Affinity Gaming Chief Executive Officer Anthony Rodio as its next CEO and will evaluate takeover interest in the casino operator, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Catalent (CTLT) is near a deal to buy closely held Paragon Bioservices for $1.2 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. The contract drug manufacturer would expand its presence in gene therapy drugs with the acquisition of Paragon.