The specter of Chinese investment looms over Indonesia's election

Like recent elections in many emerging countries, the issue of China's influence on local politics and businesses is under intense scrutiny in Indonesia. And, from the perspective of foreign investors including Beijing, one candidate is clearly less supportive.

"Prabowo is an ultra-nationalist who during the election campaign has repeatedly blamed foreign investors and other countries for the ills facing Indonesia," said Peter Mumford, Southeast and South Asia practice head at Eurasia Group, a risk consultancy.

Jokowi, meanwhile, actively courted Chinese investment during his term to push through large infrastructure projects in the sprawling archipelago that is Indonesia.

Several of such China-linked initiatives have sparked criticism from public quarters, including a multi-billion high-speed railway between Jakarta and the city of Bandung in Java and local projects like power plants.

"Prabowo has been very critical of Chinese investment in Indonesia, and his supporters have repeatedly whipped up anti-(ethnic) Chinese sentiment," said Mumford.