Intel says it's exiting the 5G smartphone market, hours after Apple-Qualcomm settlement

Intel said on Tuesday that it's dropping out of the 5G smartphone market just hours after Qualcomm and Apple announced a six-year licensing agreement as part of a royalty settlement.

"The company will continue to meet current customer commitments for its existing 4G smartphone modem product line, but does not expect to launch 5G modem products in the smartphone space, including those originally planned for launches in 2020," Intel said in a statement late Tuesday.

Intel shares rose about 3 percent in extended trading after the announcement. In January, Intel named Robert Swan as permanent CEO, ending a months-long search following the ouster of Brian Krzanich.

Earlier in the day, Qualcomm shares surged 23 percent following the disclosure that Apple will pay the chipmaker as part of a settlement. According to Qualcomm, a new license between the two companies is six years, with a two-year option to extend.

Intel said it will provide additional details in its earnings report on April 25.

