Retirees are flocking to these 3 states — and fleeing these 3 states in droves

Step aside, Florida. New Mexico is the new top retirement destination.

Those were the findings from a survey by United Van Lines. The relocation company polled 26,998 of its customers who moved last year, through Nov. 30, 2018.

Among those who moved to New Mexico, 42% said they did so because of retirement, making the Land of Enchantment a top destination.

Florida came in second, with 38% of people moving there citing "retirement" as a reason. Arizona followed in third, according to United Van Lines.

Meanwhile, those golden years were also a primary reason why people fled New Jersey, with a third of households citing that as a driver behind their decision to leave the Garden State.

Maine and Connecticut round out the top three states people are moving away from citing retirement, the moving service found.