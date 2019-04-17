Dow futures point to a modest open ahead of fresh earnings

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning, as market participants awaited further earnings reports.

At around 02:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 11 points, indicating a positive open of more than 9 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also seen marginally higher.

Corporate results are the biggest market focus. Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo, Abbott Labs and U.S. Bancorp will update investors before the bell. Las Vegas Sands will also report their latest results.

The Dow Jones ended Tuesday on a higher note on earnings. BlackRock and Bank of America rose on stronger-than-expected results.

Netflix, which reported after the bell, has posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings but showed disappointed guidance for the second quarter. Other corporates that reported after-the-bell results, such as IBM and Sprint, also failed to raise optimism among investors – which may have fuelled modest reaction in pre-market trade.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on any further developments from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 12.30 p.m. ET as well as St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

On the data front, there will be International trade data figures out at 8.30 a.m. ET and wholesale investors due at 10 a.m. ET.