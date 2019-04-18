Jokowi is set to win another term as Indonesia's president — experts doubt he'll deliver reforms

Indonesian financial markets jumped on Thursday after unofficial election results showed incumbent President Joko Widodo — popularly known as Jokowi — winning a second term in office.

The Jakarta composite jumped as much as 2.32 percent at the open on Thursday. The stock market was closed on Wednesday when Indonesians voted in the world's largest single-day elections. Indonesia's currency, the rupiah, strengthened as much as 0.6 percent on Thursday to its strongest level against the U.S. dollar in nearly two months.

Such optimism in the financial markets was not shared by a number of analysts, who pointed out that Jokowi's reform ambitions would again face challenges in a divided parliament. They said the likely absence of major reforms and a tough external environment means growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy may stagnate.

"A fragmented parliament and external vulnerabilities have held back Jokowi's ambitious reforms and infrastructure spending plans over the last five years," said Priyanka Kishore, head of India and Southeast Asia economics at research firm Oxford Economics.

"Both of these factors are likely to continue casting a shadow over his second term as well," she wrote in a Wednesday report. Kishore projected the Indonesian economy to grow by an average 5.1 percent per year from 2019 to 2027.