Rebecca Feldman would like you to get a few facts straight about measles.

The vaccine is safe, for starters, said the emergency room nurse practitioner. It doesn't cause autism, and Vitamin A doesn't protect you from the disease, she said.

Feldman and 14 other Orthodox Jewish nurses are going line by line through a 40-page handbook that New York City health officials have identified as propaganda that's helping to fuel a measles outbreak in the region. Written by an anonymous group that calls itself Peach — Parents Educating and Advocating for Children's Health — the document laces largely unproven anti-vaccination theories with passages from Jewish religious texts.

With the outbreak sickening more than 300 people in the city since October, Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency under which people who don't get their children vaccinated face fines. With the start of Passover this past weekend, the risk of spreading measles increases as families gather for the eight-day holiday.

Feldman, who is on maternity leave, said she has personally been putting in more than four hours a day debunking misinformation in the booklet, which is being passed around in ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities in two Brooklyn neighborhoods.