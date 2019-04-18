Why that IRS calculator might not be enough to pinpoint your 2019 tax liability

Hoping to avoid a tax surprise for 2019? Talk to your accountant before you use the IRS tax withholding calculator.

That's because user error and failure to consider state and local taxes could result in incorrect adjustments to the income taxes you have withheld at work.

The 2018 tax year brought in a host of changes for filers as they submitted returns under the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The new legislation roughly doubled the standard deduction, did away with personal exemptions and trimmed individual income tax rates.

Further, the Treasury Department and the IRS also updated the withholding tables that employers use to help deduct the appropriate amount of income tax from workers' paychecks.

The IRS is hammering out a new Form W-4, which you can use to tailor your income taxes. It'll be available in time for 2020. The W-4 you're using for 2019 will be similar to last year's.