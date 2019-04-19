Fans of "Critical Role" have spoken and they want more "Critical Role."

In March, the folks behind the "Dungeons and Dragons" webseries launched a Kickstarter campaign to create an animated special based on its first campaign. Within an hour of its launch, it raised more than $1 million in funding.

By the close of the campaign Thursday, "Critical Role" fans had shelled out more than $11.3 million, making the fundraiser the most successful film or television project in Kickstarter history. More than 88,000 people contributed to the campaign.

"Critical Role" had set its finance goal at $750,000, hoping to produce a 20-minute special to celebrate and reward its passionate fans. With more than $11 million in funding, "Critical Role" will now produce a 10 episode series called "The Legend of Vox Machina."

"We are eternally humbled," Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer told CNBC last month, when the Kickstarter campaign was about halfway completed.

The series, having been successfully backed, will be produced by Titmouse, the production company behind Netflix's "Big Mouth," and will be written by Jennifer Muro ("Star Wars: Forces of Destiny"). The series is currently slated to arrive in the fall of 2020.

In addition to the digital series, "Critical Role" has also begun working on campaign-exclusive merchandise, rewards for those that backed the project.