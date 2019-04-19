Fans of "Critical Role" have spoken and they want more "Critical Role."
In March, the folks behind the "Dungeons and Dragons" webseries launched a Kickstarter campaign to create an animated special based on its first campaign. Within an hour of its launch, it raised more than $1 million in funding.
By the close of the campaign Thursday, "Critical Role" fans had shelled out more than $11.3 million, making the fundraiser the most successful film or television project in Kickstarter history. More than 88,000 people contributed to the campaign.
"Critical Role" had set its finance goal at $750,000, hoping to produce a 20-minute special to celebrate and reward its passionate fans. With more than $11 million in funding, "Critical Role" will now produce a 10 episode series called "The Legend of Vox Machina."
"We are eternally humbled," Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer told CNBC last month, when the Kickstarter campaign was about halfway completed.
@LauraBaileyVO: 11 hours to go!! I'm in awe of everything this community has accomplished in 45 days. We're all so blown away by force that is the #Critters. You guys are everything. I love you all more than I can ever say.
The series, having been successfully backed, will be produced by Titmouse, the production company behind Netflix's "Big Mouth," and will be written by Jennifer Muro ("Star Wars: Forces of Destiny"). The series is currently slated to arrive in the fall of 2020.
In addition to the digital series, "Critical Role" has also begun working on campaign-exclusive merchandise, rewards for those that backed the project.