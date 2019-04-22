A Roth 401(k) offers tax advantages. Here's how it works

Investors hear a lot about the importance of diversifying their retirement portfolio.

Having the right mix of small and large caps, U.S., international, bond and alternative investments is critical to your long-term success.

But what about tax diversification? This can be just as important as what kinds of stocks, bonds and mutual funds you own.

Most Americans have the bulk of their retirement savings in a 401(k) plan or similar employer-sponsored retirement account, and that's great.

Contributions to a 401(k) plan can reduce your taxable income today. But eventually, when you take distributions from the account, you're going to owe ordinary income taxes.

More and more employers are offering another option for your retirement savings: a Roth 401(k).