Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Kimberly-Clark, Boeing, Tesla & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Monday:

Kimberly-Clark — Kimberly-Clark rose nearly 4.5% after the company reported strong first-quarter earnings. The parent company of Kleenex, Huggies and Kotex reported $1.66 per share versus the expected $1.54 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Tesla — Shares of the automaker fell over 3.7% following an apparent explosion of one of its vehicles in Shanghai. It wasn't immediately clear which Tesla model was affected, and the company sent a team to China to investigate.

Boeing — Shares of the airline manufacturer dropped 0.6% following The New York Times' report that Boeing ignored workers' concerns over its production quality of 787 Dreamliner jets. Complaints come after two fatal crashes since October of its 737 Max.

CannTrust Holdings — Shares of CannTrust Holdings dropped 2.25% after the Canadian producer of medical and recreational cannabis announced it will issue $200 million worth of additional shares.

Bed Bath & Beyond — Bed, Bath & Beyond fell 3.39% after the housewares retailer announced it will be reconstructing its board. Five independent directors, the company's founders and the co-chairman will all leave their positions on the board. Lead independent director Patrick Gaston has been named as the new chairman of the board.

Chevron, Exxon Mobil — Shares of the major energy companies rose 1.6% and 2.1%, respectively, after the U.S. announced it will halt sanction waivers to countries importing oil from Iran. The broader energy sector also outperformed on Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund surging 2%.

Rent-A-Center — Rent-A-Center shares jumped nearly 8% after the company settled a lawsuit related to the termination of its merger with Vintage Capital Management. The company received more than $92 million from the deal.

W.W. Grainger – Shares of the industrial product distributor fell more than 4% after reporting revenue that missed Wall Street forecasts. The company's CEO said sales were "softer than expected." Earnings, however, did beat expectations, and W.W. Grainger reiterated its outlook for the remainder of the year. The stock is on pace for its worst day of trading since early December.

—CNBC's Nadine El-Bawab, Jessica Bursztynsky and JR Reed contributed to this report.