It's not 'unreasonable' for businesses to create and use their own cryptocurrencies, expert says

The possibility that multinational firms may create and transact in their own cryptocurrencies is not "unreasonable" in the medium term, according to one blockchain expert.

"What we're seeing really is the democratization of money so you know, if you and I wanted to, we could create a CNBC coin," said Gavin Brown, co-founder and director at venture capital firm, Blockchain Capital, at the Credit Suisse Global Supertrends Conference in Singapore. "Within three hours, we could have it up and running, and when we transact with people, we could request that we do it using that particular coin."

The question that remains is: "Will people trust that coin?"

"They will trust it if they trust your brand and if they trust your product," Brown told CNBC's Martin Soong on Tuesday.

To illustrate his point, Brown used the example of Starbucks prepaid cards.

"They've got, you know, over a billion dollars of assets worth on their balance sheet of people who prepaid coffee on their charge cards in advance and that's because they trust the brand, they like the product and they're confident it will be there," said Brown, who is also a lecturer in Financial Economics at the Manchester Metropolitan University.

In an era where companies such as McDonald's have a higher credit rating than countries such as Ireland, he said, the notion that multinational firms may issue their own currencies and request that their customers purchase with them is "not that outlandish."