Borrowers in financial distress can request that the Education Department review, and potentially return, their seized tax refund. However, refunds are harder to get back than Social Security or wage offsets, said Persis Yu, director of the Student Loan Borrower Assistance Project at the National Consumer Law Center.

To do so, borrowers have to prove that they're at risk of eviction or foreclosure. Since Patterson and her daughter have been homeless for months, she likely doesn't qualify.

"It's an absurdly strict standard which doesn't begin to capture the number of different ways in which borrowers are facing extreme financial hardship," Yu said.

The Education Department is required to let borrowers know in advance that their tax refund will be taken but many people never see that letter for one reason or another.

"You don't have to get it," Yu said. "They only need to send it." (The government also only needs to notify borrowers the first time their refund will be offset, and not in subsequent years).

The Education Department did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Patterson said she never received a warning, although she also has little time to worry about that now. "When they take your tax refund, what's more important: getting it back or proving you didn't get a letter?" she said.