Adult children are eating into parents' retirement savings: Study

If you thought the Bank of Mom and Dad closed its doors after the kids have grown up, think again.

The average cost of raising a child to age 18 is estimated to be $233,610, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The expenses continue long after your child has entered adulthood.

Half of parents participating in a recent Bankrate.com survey said that they've sacrificed their own retirement savings in order to help their grown children with their finances.