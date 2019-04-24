Netflix movies can still win Oscars as academy leaves key eligibility rule unchanged

Movies from streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime will still be eligible for Academy Awards, the film body's board said.

The Academy of Motion Picture and Arts and Sciences voted to leave a key rule on eligibility unchanged. The rule allows any film to be considered for an Oscar, so long as they have a minimum seven-day theatrical run in a Los Angeles theatre.

Motion pictures can appear on a streaming service on or after the day of their theatrical run and still be eligible for an award.

"We support the theatrical experience as integral to the art of motion pictures, and this weighed heavily in our discussions," the academy's President John Bailey said in a statement late Tuesday.

"Our rules currently require theatrical exhibition, and also allow for a broad selection of films to be submitted for Oscars consideration. We plan to further study the profound changes occurring in our industry and continue discussions with our members about these issues."