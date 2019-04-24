This self-driving startup wants to do more than just deliver groceries to your doorstep

AutoX CEO: We want to 'democratize' self-driving cars 12:58 AM ET Tue, 23 April 2019 | 02:41

Self-driving cars are still a relatively new concept that's being tested, but one startup, AutoX, is thinking ahead and looking for different ways autonomous vehicles can be used.

Last year, the company launched a grocery delivery pilot program in San Jose, California. Users who download the AutoX app on their mobile phones can place orders for fresh produce and other goods. Those items will be delivered to them by one of AutoX's driverless cars.

The company's aim is to "democratize autonomy" and make self-driving cars universally applicable in areas such as logistics, transportation and delivery, according to Jianxiong Xiao, founder and CEO at AutoX.

"For us, we're creating an (artificial intelligence) platform," Xiao told told CNBC's Martin Soong on Tuesday.

"That can power different vehicles. Those vehicles can transport human beings (and) can do delivery of goods," he said at the Credit Suisse Global Supertrends Conference in Singapore. "We're not choosing the vertical segment, but we're providing the AI platform that can power all these self-driving cars."

AutoX has raised around $43 million in funds, according to Crunchbase data. It includes an investment from China's Dongfeng Motor Group.