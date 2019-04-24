These stocks are the biggest winners in the market's incredible rebound back to a record

Stocks have come all the way back to a record, ending one of their fastest and fiercest round trips in history. Here are the front-runners in this epic comeback.

Strong earnings pushed the S&P 500 to a new record close on Tuesday. The index surged nearly 600 points in the span of four months, from a Christmas Eve low of 2351.10 all the way to 2933.68 at Tuesday's close.

The comeback is being led by the technology sector, the best performer among S&P 500 sectors with a nearly 37% gain since Christmas Eve. Consumer discretionary and industrial sectors have also scored returns of more than 30% since the late 2018 plunge.