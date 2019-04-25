CVS Health is about to make it easier to straighten your teeth.

The drugstore chain will open "hundreds" of SmileDirectClub locations inside its stores this year, with plans to open more than 1,000 locations over the next two years, the company announced Thursday. Called a SmileShop, customers can receive a 3D scan of their teeth that will be used to create a pair of invisible braces.

CNBC reported in January that CVS was running a pilot with SmileDirectClub to fit people for clear braces inside its drugstores. At the time, the idea was being tried out at just six CVS locations. The pilot grew to 13 locations, with the test performing so well that CVS decided to expand it.

"For me, [this partnership is] about how CVS is very much on the look out for innovative solutions we can provide conveniently, locally and affordably," CVS' Vice President of Beauty Maly Bernstein said in an interview. "This is one example of us making sure we're leaders in doing that."