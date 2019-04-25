European markets seen slightly higher as investors monitor corporate results

Market focus is largely attuned to corporate results, with investors set to closely monitor another flurry of earnings reports.

UBS reported a $1.14 billion net profit for the first three months of the year as improving market conditions at the end of the quarter helped to soften a hit to trading revenues and client activity. The 27% drop in earnings for Switzerland's largest bank still beat analysts' expectations.

Meanwhile, Barclays, Hermes and Bayer are among some of the other European companies set to release their latest quarterly figures Thursday morning.

On the data front, German market research group Gfk is scheduled to publish consumer confidence figures for May at around 7:00 a.m. London time.

Spanish annualized PPI figures for March and first-quarter unemployment rate data will follow shortly after the opening bell.

Elsewhere, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to meet with European leaders at the EU-Japan Summit in Brussels.