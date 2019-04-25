Not being financially literate could cost you a bundle

You don't know what you don't know.

And that's the whole problem with financial literacy. Scrambling to pay bills or struggling with credit card debt is just the tip of the iceberg.

Can you manage your own finances successfully if you don't understand the relationship between bond prices and interest rates?

Ric Edelman, founder of Edelman Financial Engines, says the answer isn't that clear-cut.

"Yes, your actions matter more than your attitude," Edelman said. "But your attitude often colors your actions."