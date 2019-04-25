The first 5G phone will cost $1,300 on Verizon

Verizon on Thursday announced that it will begin to sell the Galaxy S10 5G on May 16 for $1,300. It's the first phone with 5G included that Verizon will sell. It follows the Motorola Z3, which supports 5G, but requires a separate accessory that adds the functionality to the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is a larger version of the Galaxy S10 that Samsung launched earlier this year. Verizon will sell two models including the $1,300 option as well as a $1,400 version with twice the storage. The phone will also launch on AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile later this year.

Verizon also said it will activate 5G in 20 new markets this year including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Providence, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Washington DC.