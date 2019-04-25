Dow futures point to a lower open amid more corporate earnings

U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Thursday morning, as market participants digested geopolitical news and looked ahead to another day of corporate earnings.

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 8 points, but indicated a negative open of more than 40 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.

Wall Street ended Wednesday's session lower on the back of mixed corporate results. Earnings will remain the biggest market focus Thursday with Comcast and UPS due to report before the bell. Amazon, Ford, Inter, Starbucks and T-Mobile are set to update investors after the bell.

In terms of data, there will be jobless claims and durable goods at 8:30 a.m. ET and housing vacancies due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin received the leader of North Korea Thursday. One expert told CNBC the meeting aims to show Kim Jong Un that he has more options aside from the United States.